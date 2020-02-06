Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Brazzi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Brazzi Sally Brazzi (86) was born July 9, 1933 in Arroyo Grande to Otto Newell and Viola Mae Buss, she passed away on February 1, 2020 in Templeton. Sally grew up in Santa Maria and Lompoc, graduating from Santa Maria High School in 1951. She was introduced to the love of her life Gerald Brazzi, at a dance at the Arroyo Grande Grange Hall by his sister, Fern. They were married on October 10, 1953 and were married for 61 years before Gerald passed away on April 1, 2015. Sally and Gerald lived in Santa Margarita before settling in Atascadero. Sally had a few jobs outside the home, but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, working in her flower gardens and cooking delicious meals in her kitchen. She was well known for her wonderful pies. She is survived by her son Mike Brazzi of Cottonwood, California; daughter Lisa (Rick) Stickler of Buda, Texas; sister Wendy Buss of Atascadero; brother Larry (Rhea) of San Diego, California; grandchildren Jacklyn, Laura and Sean; three great grandsons Gerald, Rhylan and Quincy. Memorial Services will be on Friday, February 7 at 11 AM at the Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 South College Drive with Pastor Greg Burtnett of Grace Baptist Church officiating. Reception following at Grace Baptist Church, 605 East McCoy Lane. Funeral arrangements under the care of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, Santa Maria. To leave a condolence for the family visit

