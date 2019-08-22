Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally J. Perez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Jaramillo Perez 10-15-1961 - 07-09-2019 Born in San Jose Ca. on 10-15-61, a resident of North County San Luis Obispo most of her adult life Sally passed away from this world into the loving arms of Jesus on July 9th, 2019. Sally lived most of her life helping others. She had a way of acknowledging a person greatness no matter who it was. Her greatest gift was her heart as she always rooted for the underdog and loved it when they succeeded. She had a unique way of lifting people up that was special. She was a devoted wife and mother. Sally retired after working 20 years at ASH while raising two kids. She is remembered for her kindness, beauty, intelligence and her unfailing love. (And her New Mexico style cheese enchiladas and chile verde) Of course you can't talk about Sally, without talking about her wonderful laugh. It cannot be overstated Her free spirit and laugh will be greatly missed more than words can express. She is survived by her husband Leonard Perez, son Thomas Perez, daughter Jordie Mendez, and 9 siblings (Bob Jaramillo,Harry Jaramillo,Pat Jaramilo,Sandy Mora,Mike Jaramillo,Regina Beck,Mary Jaramillo,George Jaramillo,Vincent Jaramillo). Too many in-laws, nieces, and nephew to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents Bertram Jaramillo and Jenny Jaramillo.

