Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Maurine Asbury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Maurine Asbury Sally Maurine Asbury passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 88 in Caldwell, Idaho following a brief illness. Sally was born in Clinton, Oklahoma in 1931 and had two older sisters, Dorothy and Frankie. Sally grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri and attended Kansas University. It was there that she met her husband, Robert Asbury. After their graduation from KU they moved to Marysville, California where Bob served in the US Army. They then came back to Lawrence, Kansas where Sally worked for the highway department and Bob taught at Kansas. They had two sons while living in Lawrence, Greg and Jeff. The family moved to San Luis Obispo in 1964 when Bob started to teach at Cal Poly. After Bob's retirement they moved to Fish Camp, California, Flagstaff, Arizona and finally settling in Avila Beach, California. Sally was a wonderful mother and wife, always putting her family first. She loved spending time listening to the boys band practice in their garage, camping in the Sierras and spending time on family trips. She was always happy and outgoing, known to her friends as always being positive and an inspiration to all. During her time in Avila Beach Sally was a fixture at the Avila Bay Club, taking part in aqua aerobics, weight lifting, hot tubbing and other social activities. She loved her friends there very much. Sally was a member of the United Methodist Church for over 50 + years and was always involved in activities there. Sally is survived by her sons, Greg Asbury (Sue) in Caldwell, Idaho and Jeff Asbury (Debbie) in Discovery Bay, California; 4 grandchildren, Alicia Asbury, Whitney Clements, Christy Kasperzak, and Katie Asbury and 1 great grandchild, Ella Kasperzak. Per Sally's request, there will be no services and her and Bob's ashes will be scattered in the High Sierra. The family wishes to thank all of mom's friends for their support, friendship and love throughout Sally's life.

Sally Maurine Asbury Sally Maurine Asbury passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 88 in Caldwell, Idaho following a brief illness. Sally was born in Clinton, Oklahoma in 1931 and had two older sisters, Dorothy and Frankie. Sally grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri and attended Kansas University. It was there that she met her husband, Robert Asbury. After their graduation from KU they moved to Marysville, California where Bob served in the US Army. They then came back to Lawrence, Kansas where Sally worked for the highway department and Bob taught at Kansas. They had two sons while living in Lawrence, Greg and Jeff. The family moved to San Luis Obispo in 1964 when Bob started to teach at Cal Poly. After Bob's retirement they moved to Fish Camp, California, Flagstaff, Arizona and finally settling in Avila Beach, California. Sally was a wonderful mother and wife, always putting her family first. She loved spending time listening to the boys band practice in their garage, camping in the Sierras and spending time on family trips. She was always happy and outgoing, known to her friends as always being positive and an inspiration to all. During her time in Avila Beach Sally was a fixture at the Avila Bay Club, taking part in aqua aerobics, weight lifting, hot tubbing and other social activities. She loved her friends there very much. Sally was a member of the United Methodist Church for over 50 + years and was always involved in activities there. Sally is survived by her sons, Greg Asbury (Sue) in Caldwell, Idaho and Jeff Asbury (Debbie) in Discovery Bay, California; 4 grandchildren, Alicia Asbury, Whitney Clements, Christy Kasperzak, and Katie Asbury and 1 great grandchild, Ella Kasperzak. Per Sally's request, there will be no services and her and Bob's ashes will be scattered in the High Sierra. The family wishes to thank all of mom's friends for their support, friendship and love throughout Sally's life. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close