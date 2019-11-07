Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Tartaglia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sally Tartaglia Sally Tartaglia, 90, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on October 31, 2019. Sally was born in 1929, in Lincoln, Nebraska to parents Milo and Lillian Erb. Her name was Florence at birth, but her grandmother thought Sally was better, so she was Sally for the rest of her life. Sally's family left Nebraska and settled in Paso Robles when she was 6. She met the love of her life, Harold, at a dance in 1947. They married in 1948 and moved into their San Luis Obispo home in 1951 where they raised their 3 boys, Harold, Stanley, and Stuart. Sally held many jobs throughout her life. She shelled almonds, sold fish, waited on tables, worked at a movie theatre, and sold bus tickets at the Camp Roberts Greyhound bus station, all before she was 15. As an adult, she worked for many years at the SLO JCPenny shoe department. But her true talent was sewing. Sally was a skilled seamstress who worked into her eighties sewing her own clothes and doing alterations for many friends and clients. Sally was competitive. She loved playing games like dominos and cards. Her favorite game was Bingo at the Senior Center in SLO. Sally rarely missed the Wednesday bingo games. She also loved camping with Harold, taking their fifth- wheel trailer on trips around the country. Sally is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; brothers Eugene and Elver, and sister Mickie. She is survived by her sons Harold (Noreen), Stanley, and Stuart (Anne); five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. A memorial will be private, as per her request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .

