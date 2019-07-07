Sammie McHenry The family of Sammie McHenry invites you to join them in a Celebration of Life for their departed mother on what would have been her 93rd birthday, July 12, 2019. There will be a tribute at the Trolley Stop next to Fat Cats in Old Port 2:30 before sending her on her final voyage to scatter her ashes. Sammie was born in Columbia, Louisiana in 1926 and moved to San Luis Obispo in 1947 where she was active in the community. She was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Dodds. She is survived by her daughters Eileen Forbes and Valerie Rezente, son Wesley Dodds, five grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 7, 2019