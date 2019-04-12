Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel F. Wright. View Sign

Samuel F. Wright Sam Wright was born in Morro Bay, CA on July 18, 1931. He passed away in Fresno, CA on April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Nancy (Haydon) Wright, son Cary Wright and his wife Sandy, step-children Debbie Loomis and her husband Kevin, Becky Keller and her husband Max, Cherie Silva and her husband Randy, Mike Galvani and his fiancee Bobbie and many grand child- ren and great-grand children he also leaves behind his two four-legged friends, Bella and Laci. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel A. Wright and May Wright, his son Dennis Wright and his sister Phyllis Wright. Sam was employed by the federal government and a member of the National Guard at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA for over 40 years retiring as a Sargent Major in 1991 and moving to Shaver Lake, CA He had many hobbies. He enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling in their motorhome, offroading in his jeep around Shaver Lake, road trips to Napa for wine tasting, and while keeping a home in Cayucos, he loved traveling up Highway One to Carmel and Monterey often. His interest also included his Ham Radio connections and good music. He was accomplished in playing the guitar, accordion, piano and the harmonica and he loved listening to his elaborate stereo system. Sam leaves a great void in his family's life and his quiet and calm demeanor will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Saint Agnes Hospital and Horizon Sub Acute Center in Fresno, CA for their excellent care and compassion. A graveside service will be held at the Cayucos Cemetery on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019

