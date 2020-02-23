Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Bagnall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Bagnall Sandra Bagnall passed away peacefully on February 4th at The Village at Sydney Creek in San Luis Obispo, CA. Born Sandra Jane Humble on May 29, 1935 to Susan and Randall "Chubby" Humble, she grew up in Walnut Creek, CA, with her brother, Randy. She attended Acalanes High School in Lafayette, CA where she discovered modern dance and music, passions she would pursue and enjoy all her life. Sandra graduated with a degree in education from Occidental College where she met the love of her life, James Bagnall. After they married in 1957, Jim's Air Force career took them to Texas, Alabama and Mississippi, with Sandra teaching kindergarten everywhere they landed. They eventually settled in Berkeley, CA, where their sons Bryce and Alden were born. The opportunity for Jim to teach at Cal Poly's School of Architecture and Environmental Design brought them at last to San Luis Obispo in the early 1970s where they designed and built a home, planted beautiful gardens and cultivated a large extended family of beloved friends. Sandra was a teacher, a creative force, a master in the garden, and possessed a remarkable skill for making all things beautiful and delicious with a sense of style that was uniquely her own. She loved deeply and adored her family and friends from every chapter of her life. Sandra was known for her hospitality and delighted in presenting memorable meals with great wine and long hours of conversation. She was a wonderful and loving grandmother to her two grandchildren, supported their interests in music and swimming, and shared a special loving bond with the children of her closest friends. Her life was completed by the opportunity to meet her precious great-granddaughter, Bryce. She will be remembered with love by her husband of 62 years James Bagnall, son Alden Bagnall (Cheryl Ikemiya), daughter-in-law Marcia Bagnall, her grandchildren Jordan Bagnall (Darren Bridenbeck) and Malcolm Bagnall, great-granddaughter Bryce Bridenbeck, brother Randy Humble (Carol Humble) and family, and an extended family of friends including Heidy Shannon, Craig Shannon and their daughters Kelsea, Riley and Hayden. A private service will be held.

Sandra Bagnall Sandra Bagnall passed away peacefully on February 4th at The Village at Sydney Creek in San Luis Obispo, CA. Born Sandra Jane Humble on May 29, 1935 to Susan and Randall "Chubby" Humble, she grew up in Walnut Creek, CA, with her brother, Randy. She attended Acalanes High School in Lafayette, CA where she discovered modern dance and music, passions she would pursue and enjoy all her life. Sandra graduated with a degree in education from Occidental College where she met the love of her life, James Bagnall. After they married in 1957, Jim's Air Force career took them to Texas, Alabama and Mississippi, with Sandra teaching kindergarten everywhere they landed. They eventually settled in Berkeley, CA, where their sons Bryce and Alden were born. The opportunity for Jim to teach at Cal Poly's School of Architecture and Environmental Design brought them at last to San Luis Obispo in the early 1970s where they designed and built a home, planted beautiful gardens and cultivated a large extended family of beloved friends. Sandra was a teacher, a creative force, a master in the garden, and possessed a remarkable skill for making all things beautiful and delicious with a sense of style that was uniquely her own. She loved deeply and adored her family and friends from every chapter of her life. Sandra was known for her hospitality and delighted in presenting memorable meals with great wine and long hours of conversation. She was a wonderful and loving grandmother to her two grandchildren, supported their interests in music and swimming, and shared a special loving bond with the children of her closest friends. Her life was completed by the opportunity to meet her precious great-granddaughter, Bryce. She will be remembered with love by her husband of 62 years James Bagnall, son Alden Bagnall (Cheryl Ikemiya), daughter-in-law Marcia Bagnall, her grandchildren Jordan Bagnall (Darren Bridenbeck) and Malcolm Bagnall, great-granddaughter Bryce Bridenbeck, brother Randy Humble (Carol Humble) and family, and an extended family of friends including Heidy Shannon, Craig Shannon and their daughters Kelsea, Riley and Hayden. A private service will be held. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close