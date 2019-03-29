Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Lee McCool French. View Sign

Sandra Lee McCool French In the early morning hours on Saturday March 23rd, Sandy was guided on her journey by the early morning birds which she loved so dearly. She started her story July 6, 1952 in Taft California and moved to San Luis County in 1959. Sandy attended San Luis Obispo High and later in life received her degree from Cuesta College. Over the course of her life, she had numerous jobs, but she was known for her skill with a fillet knife for various fish processors in Morro Bay. She then took time off for her most important job, mother to Ryan. When Ryan left the nest, Sandy resumed her career with the Food Service Dept. of San Luis Coastal Unified School District, retiring when her battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer started to advance. Sandy loved cooking, bird watching, and walking her little dog Lucas on the beach. She often came out to the family ranch to educate us all on the bird species we took for granted. The new love of her life arrived February 5th, 2019 with the birth of her first grandchild, Wyatt French. Surviving Sandy is her husband of 34 years, John French, a respected Morro Bay commercial fisherman, her son Ryan (Melodie), grandson Wyatt, sister Mary Ann McCool Dixon (Mitch), brother Finn McCool, nieces and nephews, the French family of Morro Bay and her beloved little dog Lucas. Sandy was predeceased by her parents Floyd and Margaret McCool. Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 2 from 4-6 at the Moro Grange Hall 1.5 miles out on Hwy. 41-Atascadero Road. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sandy's name to the Hearst Cancer Center in San Luis Obispo or Woods Humane Society.

