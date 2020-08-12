Sarah Murphy Sarah Marie Murphy of Atascadero California died July 26 th 2020. She was 25 years old. Sarah was born in San Luis Obispo and attended school at Atascadero High and Cuesta College. She was the youngest child of Frank and Pam Murphy of Atascadero Ca. She is survived by her sister Amy Murphy and her nephew Bradley and her niece Aria, Grandmother Lucille Hopkins from Rhode Island and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. A remembrance of her life will be held on Saturday August 15 th at 10 AM at the Willow Creek Mennonite Cemetery at the corner of Vineyard Drive and Dover Canyon Road. Across the street from Opollo winery. Sarah was beautiful and intelligent young woman. She had a great sense of humor and a warm loving smile. She lit up any room she entered with good will and a kind heart. She was a talented artist who was inspired by the beautiful coast of California which was prevalent in her paintings. She was an awesome baker and enjoyed cooking. She played soccer and volleyball in school. She was a rock collector who loved to hike and explore. She loved no place more than Big Sur. Her love for children was reflected by the deep love given to her from her nephew Bradley. She gave of herself to everyone she met in big ways and small, a smile, a helping hand or a reassuring hug. Her addiction took so much from her. It took her desire to do the things she loved. It took her ability to show her love. It took her smile. It took her sparkle. It took her sense of humor. It took and took and took until it took her life. One of the things it couldn't take is the joy and love she spread to all she knew. Thanks to all the people at Olympia House, Bodhi House, The Haven, and all other the people who gave their time and love to help Sarah.



