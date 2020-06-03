Scott K Hall Scott K Hall, a life-long San Luis Obispo resident, went home to our Lord on May 4, 2020. He was 58 years old. Scott was one of the strongest and most patient man I have ever known. When he was just a young boy he suffered strokes that caused permanent damage to his body and his short term memory. Things we do on a daily basis without even thinking, were challenging for him, tying his shoes, cutting his food, getting dressed, but he always found a way and he never complained. He beamed with pride as he would show the muscles in his "good arm" and it was impressive, it had to be because it did double the duty! He always had a job and took pride in his work. He did the kind of jobs no one else would want to do, he cleaned up the streets of downtown San Luis after farmers market, he was a janitor at Cal Poly, and more recently he worked at Achievement House Nursery. He never complained despite the fact that these were labor intensive, dirty jobs. He actually loved working and serving others. Scott was always smiling even through his many struggles and he would make it his mission to make anyone around him smile and laugh. Scott loved food and he loved to eat! He loved sports, especially baseball (SLO Blues) and football (Redskins) and more importantly he loved Jesus. He loved Him without any shame. It was such a beautiful thing to watch him worship. Scott seemed so free when he worshipped Jesus and now he is free for eternity! Scott is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sara, and his sister Lisa. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ken and Carol Hall. Scott also had many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. Services have not yet been scheduled. Donations may be made to Achievement House in Scott's memory.



