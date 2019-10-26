Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Alan Tucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sean Alan Tucker Jan. 24, 1971 Sept. 25, 2019 Sean Alan Tucker was born January 24, 1971 in El Centro, California to parents Robert B. Tucker Jr. and Roberta C. Tucker (Bird), both deceased and big brother Robert, III (Rob/Bob). The family moved back to their roots in Bakersfield when Sean was a year old. Sean received the O.D. Williams award for leadership and scholarship at both Harras Elementary and Curran Jr. High prior to attending and graduating from Bakersfield High School where he excelled in soccer as varsity keeper. Sean then attended and graduated from Fresno University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in telecommunications. Sean married Tanja Erickson and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Lauren. Living in Pismo Beach, Sean began his long career in sales starting with a new start up company at the time Slime Inc. where he became a National Sales Manager and continued that career for over 25 years through merger after merger, finally with ITW Global Brands. Sean married the love of his life Brandi Redman five years ago and lived in Santa Barbara since where they had their beautiful daughter, Emilia. Sean is survived by his loving wife Brandi Redman and daughters Lauren and Emilia, brother Rob (Bob) Tucker of New Orleans. LA, sister-in-law Heather Tucker and niece and nephew Kimberly and Robby, step-mother Kathy Tucker, brother and sister-in-law Brady and Jill Redman and nephew and niece Jaden and Lua, and mother-in-law Joy Redman all of Lompoc, CA, Uncle Rick Tucker, Aunt Jan Tucker, and cousins Angela Rasmussen (Bill), Rick Tucker Jr. (Laurie), Debbie McTaggert (Stephen), David Bird and Doug Bird (Joan). Sean's passing was sudden and unexpected after completing his evening run on September 25, 2019, at the age of 48. Family and friends are invited to join in a memorial celebrating Sean's wonderful life to be held at 1:00 pm on November 16, 2019 at Rancho Chahuchu located at 141 E. Mail Rd., Lompoc, CA 93436.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 26, 2019

