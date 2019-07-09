Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean William Gangi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sean William Gangi Sean William Gangi passed away unexpectedly at age 45 in Arroyo Grande, CA on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Born to Peter and Kay Gangi on July 23, 1973 in San Jose, CA Sean grew up in the Bay Area. He graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1991, and in 1993 joined San Francisco Union Ironworkers Local 377. He also became an AWS Certified Welder. Sean worked for Spec 5 Steel in San Jose for 12 years as Shop Ironworker Foreman, Field Ironworker Journeyman, and Project Manager/Estimator. Sean was also President & Secretary of Gangi Corporation and Vice President & Secretary of Gangi Brothers Packing Company. On April 13, 2002 Sean married Leila Douglas Gangi in Avila Beach, CA. In 2005 Sean and his family moved from Scotts Valley to the Central Coast and he opened his own metal fabrication shop, S&G Metal Fab Inc. Sean loved the outdoors, especially the beach, Kihei Maui, the Santa Cruz mountains, and running the Avila Ridge Trail. He loved early foggy mornings. He loved riding dirt bikes, off-roading, skateboarding, mountain biking, kayaking, snorkeling, and jet skiing. He loved being an Ironworker. He could fix or build anything. Sean is survived by his wife Leila Gangi, his son Anthony Gangi, his daughter Taryn Gangi.. all of Arroyo Grande, CA and his sister Alicia Gangi of Los Gatos, CA. He was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. We will miss him every day. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Sean's memory to Project Semicolon

