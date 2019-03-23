Shane Anthony Madison Shane Anthony Madison, born March 31st, 1978 in Corvallis, OR, passed away at the age of 40 on April 22, 2018 in Pismo beach, CA. He is survived by his son Anthony Patrick Madison, mother and step father , Helen and Orlen Hale, sisters Athena Woolsey and April Madison. He was predeceased by his father Larry Deane Madison and brother Cody Deane Madison. He grew up in Monmouth Oregon and moved to Pismo Beach at the age of 13. Shane will always be remembered for his big heart and wondrous smile and the twinkle in his eyes that lit up our lives when he smiled. Please join us for a celebration of life BBQ on March 30th at 1:00 P.M. at Biddle Park in Arroyo Grande, CA
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019