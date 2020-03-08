Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon M. Karlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon M. Karlin Sharon M. Karlin, proud mother of beloved Adrienne Tucker, passionate healer of husband Alex, and loving friend to step-daughter Jennifer Karlin, died on February 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 67. Sharon said she wanted this obituary to be "short and (sometimes) sweet, just like me". She was too modest. This version is not abridged. Sharon always said that her proudest accomplishments were her beautiful daughter, Adrienne and her 28-year marriage to Alex. She fiercely protected both. Her eyes shone and her voice soared every time she talked with, or kvelled about, Adrienne. Sharon was born in Florence, South Carolina in 1952 and lived her first 62 years on the East Coast, mostly in Washington, DC. She graduated from William & Mary College in 1973 and earned a Masters in Library Science from Ohio State. During a time when it was rare for a woman to be leading in the computer/IT sector, Sharon pioneered the IT systems at the Washington, DC law firm of Latham & Watkins, and then spent 20 years running technology at Landon, a prestigious private boys' school in Bethesda, MD. The transition was easy, she quipped, "Because both were just a bunch of spoiled little boys." Working with technology for decades taught her two qualities: patience and persistence. (She need and used both on Alex!) It was high stress. She was one of the few women in IT from its beginnings. But she delighted when, upon entering the Museum of Computer History in Mountain View, CA, she instantly recognized that its floor pattern was a Hollerith card! The rest of us were mystified. Nature and the outdoors drew her to the Central Coast. After numerous visits, Sharon and Alex finally took the 3000-mile leap and retired to SLO. It took guts. It was hard to leave friends in the East. But she was glad to escape the rat-race. In SLO, Sharon reveled in making new friends, celebrated hummers in her garden, and took long walks on the Cayucos beach with Alex and her little dogs Gimli and Tolkien (Took). With her astounding memory and sense of smell, and love of good food and wine, Sharon could have been a sommelier. She could instantly identify a wine and when and where she had last tasted, even if it was many years ago. A great cook, she created wonderful meals with love and gusto. In her new SLO kitchen, she magically concocted delicious meals for her friends, family, and grateful husband. As an ovarian cancer patient, Sharon faced surgery and chemo with fierce courage and unshakable optimism. During her 41 month "Teal Journey," she and Alex seized two romantic weeks on the Amalfi Coast, snorkeled the warm seas of Kauai, and strolled the trails and cobblestones of Eastern Europe (20,000 steps a day!). Disciplined until the end, she was proud of her daily yoga and dog walks. Quiet about her cancer, she nevertheless especially enjoyed talking with her fellow chemo sisters. Sharon was preceded in death by her loving mother, Barbara Moore, and by her dogs, Zach, Frodo, Jake, Pippen, and Arwen (Winnie). If there is a heaven, the pups will be waiting for a biscuit. She will have plenty! They will all frolic and laugh on the shore. Sharon is survived by Alex, Adrienne, Jennifer, and her dear sister, Doris Seigneur. Also, Gimli and Took! In her all too brief time, Sharon made many wonderful friends and they are all invited to an SLO celebration of life now being planned. Meanwhile, in lieu of flowers, a small donation to the Woods Humane Society in SLO is suggested. Sharon will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, her easy laugh, and her (mostly!) gentle nature. "Kleos" is a Greek concept, meaning "glory" or "what people say about you (aloud) after you have died." A person lives on in the hearts and memories of others. With her phenomenal memory, Sharon delighted in remembering warm stories and details about the lives and loves of her friends and family. She hopes that some of those folks with think of her once in a while and smile.

