Sharon Winslow Sharon Lee (Clark) Winslow was born in Randalia, Iowa, at the Clark family farm, on January 18, 1933, to parents Herbert H. Clark and Eleanor Mlynarski Clark. Sharon passed away quietly at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, with husband, Dale, present. Several years after Randalia, a move to Chicago, where Sharon's sister, Marcia, was born. In 1940 another move to Barstow, CA because Herb was laid off his job at General Electric and his brother, Ken, unmarried at the time, was in Barstow with a job with several others available. The Clark family settled in Barstow, where Sharon began her elementary school classes and graduated high school in 1950. (Fast forward for a moment--Herb and Eleanor lived in Barstow for fifty years when Sharon and Marcia moved them to Atascadero to be near them). After her graduation, Sharon attended Fresno State College to pursue a teaching credential and that is where she met her future husband, Dale Winslow. They were married in 1952 in Barstow on June 15th, and on that date this year they celebrated 68 years together. Dale then joined the Navy and served four years during the Korean conflict, mostly on board the USS Kearsarge. Sharon graduated from Fresno State and when Dale returned from the Navy they lived in San Francisco briefly and then moved to SLO so Dale could continue his education at Cal Poly and Sharon began teaching at Sinsheimer Elementary School. Thus began Sharon's love of education and her pursuit of other activities and causes. She was a life-long member of the League of Women Voters of SLO. Advocating for information about issues affecting local voters. She was an early volunteer of the newly formed Hot Line of SLO and later became its Executive Director. She was also a member of the SLO County Board of Education. After Sharon's parents moved to Atascadero, she conducted an exercise class for seniors under the auspices of the Arthritis Foundation
. These classes were held at Atascadero United Methodist Church. Daughter, Lisa, was born in 1961, and son, Eric, in 1969 . When Dale left college to pursue his dream job--selling cars--and when the recession hit in the 70's--a move was made to Atascadero (Sharon was tired of the wind and cool weather), buy a home and invest in a hardware store-- thus Pacific Home Improvement Center (PHIC) became a reality. Now Sharon became a bookkeeper and she and Dale toiled many hours to make a go of this endeavor-- and they did. Sharon briefly went back to teaching in Templeton but the wee, small voices were hard for her to hear. Shortly after Lisa was born, Sharon was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Those issues plagued her all life long. She suffered with various fractures, rods in both legs, and a hip replacement. One leg shorter than the other due to the various surgeries and a special shoe had to be made. Sharon persisted in spite of setbacks and continued with her love of music, attending concerts and local musical groups along with her love of reading and visits to the Atascadero Library. A long-time member of Atascadero United Methodist Church, Sharon was a volunteer in various capacities including: Chair of Evangelism Committee, during Pastor Dexter's tenure; Sunday school teacher; writer of thank-you notes to church donors; in charge of youth acolytes in Sunday worship. Sharon is survived by her husband, Dale. Daughter, Lisa Stefancich (Brannon); Son, Eric (Vicky); grandsons, Tyler Stefancich (Ashley), Josh Stefancich (Giselle); Granddaughters, Isabella Winslow and Abby Winslow; great grandsons, Mason and Carson Stefancich. Sharon's sister, Marcia Lombardi, and their special cousins, Myra Lynch, Sally Trimble, Penny Wigley and Connie Wigley. The family is grateful and thanks Wilshire Hospice for Sharon's care. As of this date, no services for Sharon are planned because of the current pandemic. There will be a service at some point in the future.