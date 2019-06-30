Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory 991 Nipomo Street San Luis Obispo , CA 93401 (805)-544-7400 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila Kiser Stollmeyer Sheila Kiser Stollmeyer passed away peacefully in her bed on June 16, 2019, after a valiant 11 year battle with cancer. She was 87 years old, and her devoted husband of 68 years Gerald W (Jerry) Stollmeyer was by her side. Born July 8, 1931 in Glendale, CA, Sheila was the oldest of four children. She and her sisters Sylvia and Susie, and her brother Alan lost their father to pneumonia in 1937, when Sheila as 6 years old. Their heroic mother, Genevieve Jackson Kiser successfully raised her four children as a single-mom across the Great Depression and World War II. Genevieve's extraordinary qualities of grit, love, hard work and intelligence provided for the family and later reflected in all four of her children, most particularly in her oldest Sheila. Sheila attended Hoover High School in Glendale, and in the Spring of 1948 she meet her classmate Gerald W (Jerry) Stollmeyer on a Spring Break trip to Balboa Island. She often recounted that she was making spaghetti to sell to the hungry boys for 25 cents a plate, and Jerry was the only boy who came into the kitchen and offered to help. That won her over, and she agreed to their first date in Jerry's '32 Ford the next day. And so, an epic 71 year romance began. Sheila and Jerry graduated from Hoover High in 1949, attended Glendale College and married on New Year's Eve 1950. They spent their first 15 years together in the San Fernando Valley, where they produced five sons - Ken, Ron, Tom, Larry and Rick. In 1966, they pulled up roots and moved to Glendora to start a new business. Stollmeyer Lighting provided for the family for 28 years, before they shut it down and moved to San Diego in 1994. Two years later, they moved to Morro Bay to help their son Ken restart the lighting business. Sheila and Jerry have called the beautiful Central Coast home ever since. In her extraordinary life, Sheila became the beloved matriarch of a giant family. Counting their actual progeny and the many kids Sheila lovingly "adopted" as her own. She proudly counted five sons, seven daughters (in-law past and present), 18 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren - including one on the way. In short, the little girl who lost her own father at the age of 6, grew into the living embodiment of love and inspiration for hundreds of people. Sheila inspired us to live our best lives, and her example will make the world a better place for generations to come. Sheila is preceded in death by her father Ted Kiser, mother Genevieve Jackson Kiser, sister Sylvia Weinert, brother Alan Kiser, and grandsons Wesley Stollmeyer and Donny Stollmeyer. A simple memorial was held on Monday, June 24th at Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo and she was inturred at Eayucos Morro Bay Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sheila's name to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.