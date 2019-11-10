Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelley McGuire Copeland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shelley McGuire Copeland 7/13/31 - 9/4/19 In Loving Memory Of Shelley who passed away peacefully at Vineyard Hills Health Center in Templeton, California the morning of September 4, 2019. Shelley was the daughter of Edward Dale Jubb and Helen Pierce Jubb of Portland Oregon where she was born on July 13, 1931. Shelley attended high school in Portland and graduated in 1948. She attended Junior College in Eugene, Oregon. Shelley married Forrest Keith McGuire in Seattle, Washington in 1955 and raised her three children in Morro Bay, CA, A long time resident of Morro Bay, Shelley was very active in community affairs there. She spearheaded a movement of neighborhood residents in placing a stop light on a dangerous stretch of Hwy 1 at San Jacinto Street in North Morro Bay. Shelley was a founding member of Morro Bay Tomorrow, an organization dedicated to preserving the beauty of Morro Bay while making it a viable place to live. She also contributed many articles to the Morro Bay Sun-Bulletin, including a history of Morro Bay. She also served on the Morro Bay City Council in 1976. Shelley enjoyed a wide variety of interests including gardening, fashion, music and dancing. In her early 50's she could be seen rollerblading along Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Shelley was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Copeland. She is survived by her children Mitch McGuire of Atascadero, Kathleen Marlo of Cambria, Stephanie Schultz of Nashville; her grandchildren Casey Nicole Marlo, Bowen Schultz (USMC), Connor Schultz, and August Schultz. A celebration of Shelley's life is planned for Saturday, November 16th at 10:30 am at Shamel Park in Cambria.

