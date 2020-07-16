Shelvy Jane Martin It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mom Shelvy Jane Martin of Atascadero, California on June 9, 2020. She was 84 years young. Her passing was due to complications she suffered from a massive stroke. Shelvy was born on March 25, 1936 to Wayne Welton and Evangeline Wright in Sugarcreek Township, Venango County, Pennsylvania. While stationed at Parks Air Force Base in Dublin, California she met the "Love of her Life" Harlan White Martin. After they married, they moved to Rio Linda, California where they started their family of five children. Shelvy worked for the Army National Guard (USPFO) in Sacramento, California. In 1968 the family moved to Santa Margarita, California so she could accept her new assignment at Camp San Luis Obispo. Eventually they moved to Atascadero. Shelvy retired from the Army National Guard with her rank as a Chief Warrant Officer with 35 years of service. Shelvy enjoyed and loved being with her family. They spent many weekends and vacations at Glen Haven Beach, Clearlake, California. You could say that was home away from home. They also enjoyed taking a cross-country road trips to visit with her family members in Pennsylvania. After retirement, Shelvy enjoyed traveling the United States with Harlan and their four-legged babies. They made many friends along the way. Some of their favorite places were of course, Glen Haven Beach and Mexico Beach, Florida. When not on the road Shelvy was always up for a good ole BBQ with her children. After Harlan passed in 2004, Shelvy returned to work part-time as a cashier at Target, where again she made many friends. She enjoyed craft projects and reading, especially her Bible. She enjoyed going to her Bible study classes, playing cards, and luncheons with her lady friends. Shelvy was preceded in death by Harlan, her husband of 47 years, her parents, and her two brothers Donald and Robert Welton. She is survived by her five children; Barbara Kirvan (John) of Santa Rosa, California, Susan Marple (Dan) of Paso Robles, California, John Martin (Vicki) of Salida, California, Harlan Martin Jr. of Atascadero, California, David (Jackie) of Atascadero, California. She is also survived by her two sisters, Patt Day of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania and Barbara DuVal of Elkhorn, Wisconsin and her three brothers, Harlan, Richard, and John Welton, all of Kennerdell, Pennsylvania. She leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Internment will take place on Friday July 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Avenue, Seaside, California 93955. A Celebration of Life for Shelvy is postponed to a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make any memorial donations in Shelvy's name to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences available atwww.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/921609
.