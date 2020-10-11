Sheri Anne Hohenstein

January 25, 1959 - September 18, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Sheri Anne Hohenstein was born on January 25 th 1959 and passed away on September 18 th 2020.

Sheri was the loving mother of Garrett, Karlie and stepson Michael. Sheri was born in Germany but lived most of her life in the U.S. She graduated from Arroyo Grande High School and attended Cuesta College for two years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karlie and her sister, Shane Tripp. She never really recovered from her daughter Karlie's passing. Sheri loved to cook, take care of dogs and also small children. She had a small daycare business for years and really loved those kids. Sheri is survived by her husband, Kirk and her sons Garrett and Michael. She is also survived by her brother, Terry Cook, and sisters Tammy Gallagher and Stacey Boner. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends. There will be a memorial service at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Arroyo Grande on Thursday, October 22 nd 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the patio area.





