Shirley Weitkum 1936 - 2019 Shirley Ann Weitkum, 83, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior May 25,2019. She had been in failing health since the passing of Glenn, her husband of 60 years. Shirley spent her youth in Massachusetts before traveling with her family to Los Angeles in 1956, where she met and married Glenn . They spent their first 17 years in the city of Orange, CA before moving to San Luis Obispo in 1976, where they were the proud owners of Bookland Bookstore on Higuera St.. Shirleys passions' were her family and especially her life long friends, of which there were many. She is survived by her children Janet (Sam) McMillan, Nancy (John) Husten, Brian (Teri) Weitkum, her grandchildren Sam Henry, Hannah, Kevin, great grandchild Trace, her brother John (Jean) Connolly and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in San Luis Obispo June 28 @ 11:00.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 6, 2019