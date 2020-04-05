Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Mae Swoboda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Mae Swoboda Shirley Mae Swoboda, age 93 passed away peacefully March 21, 2020 due to complications of congestive heart failure. She was born December 17,1926 in Minnesota to Maynard and Tina Knudsen. She married the love of her life, Edward Swoboda in 1954 who preceded her in death in 2003. Shirley loved to love on people. Five foottwo, eyes of blue, Shirley was known as "Meme" to her grandchildren and fondly as "Shirley Girly" to family and many close friends. She enjoyed sharing her beautiful home, garden and smile with family and friends. She spent time supporting those in need by preparing meals regularly for her Church. Shirley's favorite thing was spending time with family and keeping up with the latest family happenings. Rosas in Pismo Beach for dinner and CJ's in Arroyo Grande for breakfast were always favorite places to dine with the family. For many years, Shirley, the beautiful face of the Chumash Mobile Home Park office, kept the cookie jar full and smiles plentiful. She took that same beautiful energy to Sunrise Terrace Mobile Home Park where she treasured residing. Caretaker to all, as Shirley would drive a different way each day so she could check on a variety of people to make sure everyone was doing Okay. This suited her servant heart to be kind and help others. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Shirley is survived by her two daughters and their husbands Lori and Rob Gillespie, Lynn and Jack Parson, grandchildren Tyler Gillespie, Jesse Gillespie, Jaclyn Hearne, Sarah Parson, Hannah Parson plus great grandchildren Liberty and Utah Hearne, and her nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. We will be celebrating her Life Memorial at a time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the French Hospital Medical Center Foundation in support of the Cardiac Center at 1911 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93401.

Shirley Mae Swoboda Shirley Mae Swoboda, age 93 passed away peacefully March 21, 2020 due to complications of congestive heart failure. She was born December 17,1926 in Minnesota to Maynard and Tina Knudsen. She married the love of her life, Edward Swoboda in 1954 who preceded her in death in 2003. Shirley loved to love on people. Five foottwo, eyes of blue, Shirley was known as "Meme" to her grandchildren and fondly as "Shirley Girly" to family and many close friends. She enjoyed sharing her beautiful home, garden and smile with family and friends. She spent time supporting those in need by preparing meals regularly for her Church. Shirley's favorite thing was spending time with family and keeping up with the latest family happenings. Rosas in Pismo Beach for dinner and CJ's in Arroyo Grande for breakfast were always favorite places to dine with the family. For many years, Shirley, the beautiful face of the Chumash Mobile Home Park office, kept the cookie jar full and smiles plentiful. She took that same beautiful energy to Sunrise Terrace Mobile Home Park where she treasured residing. Caretaker to all, as Shirley would drive a different way each day so she could check on a variety of people to make sure everyone was doing Okay. This suited her servant heart to be kind and help others. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Shirley is survived by her two daughters and their husbands Lori and Rob Gillespie, Lynn and Jack Parson, grandchildren Tyler Gillespie, Jesse Gillespie, Jaclyn Hearne, Sarah Parson, Hannah Parson plus great grandchildren Liberty and Utah Hearne, and her nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. We will be celebrating her Life Memorial at a time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the French Hospital Medical Center Foundation in support of the Cardiac Center at 1911 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93401. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close