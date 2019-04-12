Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Silas Pompa. View Sign

Silas Pompa, Silas Noel Pompa, age 42, passed away on April 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He battled cancer for over a year: he was a fighter! He was the devoted husband of the love of his life Laura Calderon Pompa. They shared 17 wonderful years together. To their marriage were born his "two angels" Valerie and Annie. Silas was born in Riverside, Ca to his parents Rudy and Priscilla Pompa, but he made SLO his home. He received his Bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance from UC Santa Barbara. He accepted a position in Finance at Cal Poly State University where he worked for ten years and retired as the Director of Business and Customer Services for the Facilities Department, a title he and his family were very proud of. Silas loved fatherhood, spending time with his girls and making the best of each day. He loved life and the community that he and his family shared! He was gentle, kind, with a unique and endearing sense of humor. His generous heart made him always available to helping others. He was known for his loyalty to his friends, commitment to always doing his best, and his dedication to his family. He was a man of strong faith. He put his cancer journey in God's hands and always believed that everything was going to work out the way God wanted it to. He had his love for Jesus present in his final moments, expressing to his mother "I can hardly wait to get there, it will be so awesome" as he contemplated heaven. He is survived by his wife Laura, two daughters Valerie and Annie, his parents Rudy and Priscilla Pompa, brother Jeremiah and family, sister Miriam Kennedy and family. He is also survived by The Calderon family, his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews who loved this kind hearted man. Memorial Services were held in San Luis Obispo on April 11 and 12, 2019.

