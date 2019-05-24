Silvio "Buddy" Galetti

Silvio "Buddy" Galetti It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, Silvio "Buddy" Galetti, Jr. He passed away unexpect- edly May 13, 2019 at his home in Paso Robles, Calif- ornia. He is survived by his daughters, Tobie Galetti- Anderson (Tai) and Tanna Galetti (David); three precious grandchildren, Ayden Anderson, Hatton and Sydney Hamilton; brother- in-law, Allen Judkins; two sisters, Judy Berti (Frank), Jan Summers (Jerry); many wonderful nephews and sweet niece, Tina (Mugs lee) Taylor; many great-nephews and nieces and one great-great- nephew, Rhett Butler. He also leaves many wonderful cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Silvio Sr. and mother, Hilda Galetti; his sister, Fran Segobia; wife, Elaine Judkins; and cousin, Nanci Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Groves on 41, Olive Farm, 4455 Highway 41, Templeton, California, 93465
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 24, 2019
