Sonya Nylund Anderson
Sonya Nylund Anderson Sonya Nylund Anderson passed away on September 1, 2020, after a brave battle with acute kidney failure. She leaves behind 2 daughters, Karin Anderson and Lisa Katherman; 3 grandchildren, Marissa Anderson, Lyndsay and Chas Katherman; and great-granddaughter, Aria Day. She is also survived by Charlie Katherman and Tyler Day. Sonya was born in 1932 in Pennsylvania. She met her husband, Morrie, in Boston and they made their way west after college. They raised their family in Santa Maria and eventually retired in SLO. Sonya was known for her love of cooking, a dry martini and cats. She was a life-long bridge player and she could finish a good crossword puzzle, even at 88 years young. We want to thank A Heavenly Home for their dedication, support and constant care of our mother for the past 5 months. You have been a welcome comfort in this journey. Donations in Sonya's memory may be made to Transition Mental Health of SLO.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
