Stanley Schaffer
Stanley Schaffer
October 11, 2020
Arroyo Grande, California - Stanley D. Schaffer, 84, was born in Ford City, PA and passed away at home on October 11, 2020.
Stan graduated from Ford City High School in 1954, earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering at Penn State in 1958, and then received his Commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. Stan was involved in competitive shooting and won many national awards. While in the U.S. Air Force, Stan was on the Air Defense Command High Power Rifle Team and ultimately received the Distinguished Rifleman Award, the highest award any shooter can win. As one of the first 50 Air Force personnel stationed at Minot, North Dakota AFB, Stan had engineering responsibilities in many different phases of base construction and operations.
While stationed at Minot AFB, Stan met and married Janice Reiling in 1961. They returned to Pittsburgh and worked for PPG. In 1970, Stan left PPG to work for Madera Glass Company as Plant Engineer until he retired in 1997.
Stan and Janice moved to Arroyo Grande, CA in 1999 where Stan enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and carving. He was a member of the Five Cities Retired Active Men, South County Seniors, and served as Treasurer of their Pool Club for years. Stan's loving heart was beyond measure, his encyclopedic mind impressive, and his infectious laugh unforgettable. Stan was loved and will be missed by all.
Stan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice, daughter Pamela Acampora, son Stan and his wife Dana, daughter Alyssa Emerson and her husband David; grandchildren Mitchell, Gregory and wife Jayahna, Owen, Audrey, and Violet; and his sister Carole Schrecengost.
For services and remembrances information, contact Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
