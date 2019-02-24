Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Best. View Sign

Stephen Best Stephen Best left us on Saturday February 9th, at his home in Los Osos with his wife by his side. Steve was born a native Californian in 1950, but spent most of his life in Ohio as the oldest child of Reuben and Marguerite Best. He moved back to California in his mid-twenties where he started in business with Best Construction. That was where he met his wife, Christine, in a bar called Dick's at the Beach. He asked her to dance. He was tall and handsome and she couldn't resist. They married in San Diego then soon moved to Malibu where he built beautiful custom homes, including their own. He became interested in a Green heating and air conditioning technology called Geoexchange. He became a Geoexchange engineer and installed systems throughout Southern and Central California, including at the Santa Barbara Court House and Curry Village in Yosemite National Park. He was very proud to be doing his bit to preserve the environment. Steve and Christine moved to beautiful Los Osos in 1996. In recent years Steve ran for a seat on the CSD and almost won. He had wonderful ideas for his beloved community including walking and hiking trails and a dog park. He loved the Martial Arts and taught Thai Chi classes at the Los Osos Community Center. He was tenacious and kind, passionate and loyal, generous and gregarious and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Christine Ahern, his son Nick Best, daughter-in-law Lindsay, grandsons Ellis, Ryland and Everett, his sister Denise Decandia, brother Dr. Ken Best, nieces Jackie and Danielle and nephews, Arron and Justin. And his sweet puppy Zevon. Please join us for a celebration of his life Sunday March 3rd at 2:00, at the Little School House in Steve's beloved Los Osos Community Center.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019

