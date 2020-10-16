Stephen Ellerd LePell

March 26, 1945 - September 26, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Stephen ("Steve") Ellerd LePell passed away on September 26th, 2020 from

congestive heart failure. He is survived by his life partner, Susan Butler; his sister,

Jenni Chaplin Stanford; children, Josh LePell, Renee Preston, and Stephen Hollister; one nephew; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Born to Donald Richard LePell and Rose Lee Ellerd on March 26th, 1945 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Steve lived an exciting, full and happy life, and passed on doing one of the things that gave him the most joy; working in his garden. He graduated in 1968 from California State Polytechnic College with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture majoring in Agricultural Business Management. He went on to receive a Masters of Theology from Baptist Seminary in Portland, Oregon.

Steve was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed hiking and long nature walks, as well as traveling and sightseeing. He was a man of impeccable charisma, who enjoyed telling stories, and could light up a room with his very presence. When not tending to his garden, he could be found helping and ministering to the less fortunate and destitute. His care for his fellow man, neighbors, and community ran deep; he would gladly give up his last dollar to ensure his fellow neighbor was provided for. His friendly and compassionate nature touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.





