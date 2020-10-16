1/1
Stephen Ellerd LePell
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Ellerd LePell
March 26, 1945 - September 26, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Stephen ("Steve") Ellerd LePell passed away on September 26th, 2020 from
congestive heart failure. He is survived by his life partner, Susan Butler; his sister,
Jenni Chaplin Stanford; children, Josh LePell, Renee Preston, and Stephen Hollister; one nephew; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Born to Donald Richard LePell and Rose Lee Ellerd on March 26th, 1945 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Steve lived an exciting, full and happy life, and passed on doing one of the things that gave him the most joy; working in his garden. He graduated in 1968 from California State Polytechnic College with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture majoring in Agricultural Business Management. He went on to receive a Masters of Theology from Baptist Seminary in Portland, Oregon.
Steve was an avid gardener. He also enjoyed hiking and long nature walks, as well as traveling and sightseeing. He was a man of impeccable charisma, who enjoyed telling stories, and could light up a room with his very presence. When not tending to his garden, he could be found helping and ministering to the less fortunate and destitute. His care for his fellow man, neighbors, and community ran deep; he would gladly give up his last dollar to ensure his fellow neighbor was provided for. His friendly and compassionate nature touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to all the family, RIP Stephen.
Seamus Burns
Friend
October 14, 2020
You were a dear friend and I will never be able to thank you enough for you introducing me to Jenni. A lifelong friendship resulted and you were always in my thoughts. Thank you my friend, and Rest In Peace.
Annie Rice
Friend
October 14, 2020
Sending love from my family to yours.
Jacq Kepler
October 13, 2020
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved