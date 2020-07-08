Stephen P. Roehrenbeck On June 29, 2020, Stephen P. Roehrenbeck sailed into the mystic from his home in Atascadero, leaving behind heartbroken friends and family members. Steve was born in 1948 in Montclair, NJ. He grew up with a view of the New York City skyline, and he never lost that expansive outlook on life. He did get off to a rocky start. He was a "blue baby," had his first cigarette at 8 and first drink at 9, and was a little pyromaniac who ended up burning half the skin off his lower leg. (He claimed he went through nicotine withdrawal in the hospital.) In high school he put most of his energy into football and his rock band. Steve drank his way out of college in one semester, got drafted during the Vietnam War, andin a moment of insanityvolunteered to be a Special Forces medic. Part of the training involved jumping out of an airplane into the ocean wearing SCUBA gearhe took LSD first. After three years in the army (miraculously still alive), he headed west to Colorado, where he worked as a carpenter. In a Rocky Mountain High epiphany in his mid-twenties, his purpose suddenly became clear to him. He enrolled at Colorado State University, earned degrees in horticulture and urban landscape design, and spent the rest of his life in blissful communion with nature, designing hundreds of beautiful gardens and landscapes, and making lifelong friends along the way. Steve was not just a plant guy. He was a reader and a seeker, a musician, cook, philosopher, poet, and artist. He had an open heart; a curious mind; a wonderful, quirky sense of humor; and wisdom that he shared freely but with humility. From childhood on, he had a natural ability to create a warm and welcoming space where love and friendship could blossom. It was not surprising that he was universally beloved. Steve is survived by his wife Judy Cleary, with whom he shared the best 25 years of both of their lives; his sister-in-law BJ Harris (Tom Shirey); brother-in-law Bill Harris (Anita); and brother-in-law Jack Dumas. His brother Beck died in 2018. He is also survived by his dear nieces and nephewsAnne Ashley, David, Jessie, Rachel, Kristen, Alec, and Evanand their families, and by his cousins Dolly Roehrenbeck, Leslie Cook (Ben), and the Peterson clan. He leaves all the people who gave meaning to his life: old friends from New Jersey, Colorado, and Virginia; army buddies; close comrades in the fellowship of AA; gardening, landscaping, and horticulture pals; the Vineyard Dog Park gang; the book club guys; truly wonderful neighbors; and other special people like Aunt Marty and Arla, Sylvia, Lydia, Gale, Udo, Ruth and Bill, Gayle and Reid, Jim and Roberta, Billie and Halle, and Michael and Gail. Finally, he leaves Louie C-R, faithful companion and the epitome of ball-chasing joy. You gave all of us so much, Stevewe will never forget you.



