Steve Kellogg Steve Kellogg was born in Alhambra, California, on December 4, 1939 and died at his home in Cambria on July 14 at the age of 79 after a short illness. He graduated University of Redlands, California, in 1962 and earned his master's degree from San Diego State University in 1964. He was then offered a position teaching biology at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga where he spent his entire professional career. He loved teaching and was admired by both his colleagues and students as a very fine teacher. Even after his retirement to Cambria in 2000, he continued teaching by giving painting classes which were attended and thoroughly enjoyed by many local artists. He was a fine plein air painter and a potter who was always interested in learning from other artists and in improving and moving in new directions. He loved attending many artists' workshops in Mexico, New England, the Rockies and New Mexico. Steve was a loyal and dedicated long-time member, director and two-term president of, and volunteer for, Cambria Center for the Arts and was a prime contributor to its success. Steve was a successful self-guided investor who cared more about the game than he did about the results. For years as a member of the Cambria Tennis Club, Steve was a very good tennis player who was a strong competitor but who understood that tennis with his many friends was more about laughing and after-tennis coffee chats than it was the competition. Steve was intellectually sophisticated and curious - a lifelong learner. He loved all things science and could (and did) talk circles around his friends on such matters, much to their delight. He had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh as much as anything. He was disgusted with recent political developments but saw the dark humor of the history and current state of his country. He was humble to a fault about both his accomplishments and shortcomings. Steve was not a religious person but had a strong sense of personal and public ethics and of social responsibility. As a practical person of science, he had a clear idea about the cycle of life and was not afraid for it to end having had a long and happy life. At least as significant as these many talents and accomplishments were Steve's relationships with his many friends. Steve greatly enjoyed his wide and colorful circle of friends, both young and old. He was not just a friend to them but a loyal one who truly cared about them and their lives. They would all agree that he was one of the most universally liked and loved people they knew. He was a good and interested listener. His conversations with friends over coffee twice a week and over weekly dinners were always fun and never got old, and that says it all. He will always be in our hearts. Steve is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife of 34 years, Barbara, his three beautiful daughters, Kirsten, Tracy and Stephanie, two grandchildren, and step daughters Shelly and Lisa. He was a wonderful husband and loving father. A memorial is being organized with Cambria Center for the Arts and will be held later in the summer.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 19, 2019

