Steve M. Sharp Steve M. Sharp, 62 of Los Osos went to be with Jesus on February 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with Stage IV cancer that was diagnosed only two months before his passing. He was born in Tacoma, WA. At the age of 5 his parents moved to SLO. He graduated from SLOHS in 1976. In 1978 he joined Youth With a Mission LA. During his time with YWAM he spent time in Mexico, Washington DC and Zimbabwe. He met his wife, Judi Williams, on Feb. 27 1977, almost 41 yes to the day he left us. They were married May 11, 1985 they had almost 34 years of married life together. They have have 3 children, Jonathan (Linda), Alisa, and Janelle (Eli) and 4 grandchildren, Nathaniel, Melody, Violet, and Forster. Steve was the owner of Sharp Construction for 25 years. A memorial service was held on Sunday, March 17, 2019. A special thanks to Dignity Hospice for all their care and compassion.

