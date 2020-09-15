1/
Steven Michael Clark
Steven Michael Clark Steven Michael Clark, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at 1008 pm in Spokane, Washington. The Memorial will be held September 26, 2020 at 10 am at the Best Western plus Black Oak Hotel. Located at 1135 24th Street Paso Robles, California, 93446. Steven is survived by Linda Waldron (sister), Casey Clark-Wilson (daughter), Nicole Clark (daughter), Stevie Clark (daughter), and three grandchildren. You will be missed, but never forgotten!

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
