Steven Weeks It is with great sadness the family of Steven Douglas Weeks announce his passing on September 29, 2019 in Templeton, California due to complications of Frontal Temporal Dementia (FTD). The family rejoices that Steve is now free of pain and is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Steve leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Denise, and his children: Robert Weeks (Jennifer) of Chicago, IL.); Ryan Weeks (Tara) of Ventura CA; Ashlee Loughran (Garrett) of San Luis Obispo CA; and Brett Weeks (Ellie) of Los Angeles CA. Steve is also survived by his grandchildren Kathryn Weeks, Addison Weeks, Ty Weeks, Parker Loughran, Hudson Loughran, and Elle Loughran. Steve was born March 11, 1950 in Fillmore, California, the son of Jack and Patricia Weeks, where he graduated from Fillmore High School, and also met the love of his life, Denise Smith. He went on to graduate with a degree in criminal justice from CSU Long Beach before beginning his law enforcement career as a Ventura County Sheriff Deputy and then as an officer with Ventura Police Department. He later followed his love of cars and began working in the car industry, and worked at Smith Volvo beginning in 1989 until his retirement. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family, attending the sporting events of his children and grandchildren, "cowboy shooting" with SASS, and making his special "apple pie" to share with his friends. He is well known for being outgoing, happy, and kind by all who ever met him, and relished his title as "Unofficial Mayor of San Luis Obispo"a testament to the vast number of people he met and befriended during his time there. He will be missed by all who knew him. His family celebrates his life and their fond memories of him, and will continue to honor him by actively assisting in medical research to eradicate the disease that took him from them too soon. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mountainbrook Church in San Luis Obispo at 3:00pm .

