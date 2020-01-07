Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Patchen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Patchen, 76 was born in Twin Falls Idaho. She passed away December 5, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home in Morro Bay. She will be remembered for her tireless energy and generous spirit. Her "no job is too big" mentality guided her through several careers. Sue spent her childhood as a self described "Army brat" accompanying her parents Major & Mrs. Jack (Alta) Silbaugh along with her sister Kay Ash through 48 states and foreign travel. Sue settled in Morro Bay in 1962 where she became a cosmetologist. In 1972 she purchased the Spanish Dolphin restaurant in Cayucos and later opened the Freight Office restaurant just down the street. In the 1980's she became a Real Estate Broker, before she decided then to channel her natural eye for design with her love of antiques. Never one to slow down for the last 20 years she owned Antiques on Main in Cambria with her daughter, Debborah. Sue was active in several volunteer projects and was always willing to give her time in support of a cause. Sue is survived by her husband, Jerry Patchen, her three daughters, Debborah Patchen, Wendy Hill and Robin Brindley. Her sons in law, Michael Hill and Larry Brindley. Sue loved celebrating family milestones with everyone. She came to be known as Grammy to her beloved grandchildren Jordan Henslin, Dallas Hill, Cody Brindley, Wesley Henslin, Rachel Brindley and great grandson Hayden. A celebration of life will be held on for February 1 , 2019 at 3 PM at The Eagles Lodge, 2988 Main St. Morro Bay, CA.

