Susan Conners

February 28, 1933 - June 5, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Susan Conners, age 87 of San Luis Obispo California passed away at home on June 5th, 2020. Susan was born in Pasadena California on February 28th, 1933. She spent her childhood in La Canada, attended Catholic Holy Family High School and graduated form Glendora High School in 1950.

Susan married Lewis Conners in 1954. Together they spent the next 25 years living in West Covina and raising their 4 children. Their lives revolved around family and friends. Summer vacations were often spent camping, fishing and boating with friends from their neighborhood.

Susan moved up the coast to San Luis Obispo County in 1988. After the death of her mother in 1991, Susan settled into the home her parents built in Cambria. Susan lived in Cambria until 2006 when she briefly moved to the Sierras, before relocating to San Luis Obispo where she lived until her passing.

Susan is survived by her children, Candace Cable, Keith Conners, Kelly Conners, and Cassandra Conners and her son-in-law Scott Bergin. Her grandchildren, Jillian Vance, Skyler Conners-Daniel, Gabriel Steinberger, and her great-grandchildren, Xander Galindo, Dean Galindo, Preston Galindo, and Noble Vance. Susan is also survived by her life-long friends, Susanne Roth and Donna Schiewe, as well her close friends in Cambria, Jennifer Star, Lucia Capicione, and Paul Ferriera.

Memorial services to be determined at a later date when it is safe for everyone to gather together and celebrate Susan's well-lived life. Please keep in touch and send condolences to connersfamilynow@gmail.com





