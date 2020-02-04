Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia "June" Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia "June" Lee Sylvia "June" Lee 92 born in SLO in April 1927 died peacefully, Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at her home. June graduated from SLO High School in 1944. After graduating June entered the Cadet Nurse Corps at Los Angeles General Hospital ( known as the USC Medical Center). She became an RN. In 1948 she married Robert E Lee. They were married for 60 years. June worked for a pediatrician in Southern California for 25 years. Raised three sons. Retired and moved back to SLO. They built a home at Nacimiento Lake. Lived there for 25 years. then moved back to SLO in the family home where June was raised. She volunteered at French Hospital and The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum. June was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She also was a Red Hatter. But most of all June loved walking, she walked a couple of miles everyday. June is survived by sons Greg and Mark; grandchildren Bronson, Amber, and Teena; eight great-grandchildren; sister JoAnne. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Ted. Services at First Presbyterian Church at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29th, 2020. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the .

Sylvia "June" Lee Sylvia "June" Lee 92 born in SLO in April 1927 died peacefully, Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at her home. June graduated from SLO High School in 1944. After graduating June entered the Cadet Nurse Corps at Los Angeles General Hospital ( known as the USC Medical Center). She became an RN. In 1948 she married Robert E Lee. They were married for 60 years. June worked for a pediatrician in Southern California for 25 years. Raised three sons. Retired and moved back to SLO. They built a home at Nacimiento Lake. Lived there for 25 years. then moved back to SLO in the family home where June was raised. She volunteered at French Hospital and The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum. June was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She also was a Red Hatter. But most of all June loved walking, she walked a couple of miles everyday. June is survived by sons Greg and Mark; grandchildren Bronson, Amber, and Teena; eight great-grandchildren; sister JoAnne. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Ted. Services at First Presbyterian Church at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29th, 2020. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the . Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.