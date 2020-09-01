Tamara Ann McGinty Tamara Ann McGinty, 54, of Arroyo Grande, California passed away on August 24, 2020 with her husband by her side. Tami was born in Castro Valley, CA to James and Sandra Pate on April 7, 1966. Tami married her soulmate Richard McGinty Jr., on October 16, 1999. Tami worked as a Medical Assistant at Kaiser for 16 years, then realized her passion was in Social Work. After the kids were raised she went back to school, completed her Bachelors of Arts in Social Work and then went on to graduate from California State University of Long Beach with a Masters in Social Work. She worked for the County of San Luis Obispo Child Welfare Services for 8 years, she retired in January 2016, she loved working and touched so many lives along the way. Tami fought a 7 year long battle with triple negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer. Her friends and family meant the world to her, she was so loving and caring and was always there for them when they needed her most. Tami is preceded in death by her father James Pate, her mother Sandra Brooks, step-father Ed Brooks and grandmother Dorothy Nohl. Tami is survived by her husband Richard McGinty Jr, her daughters Brandi and Lauren, her sons Dustin, Cody,Elijah, her granddaughters Chloe and Emberleigh, her grandsons Kaden, Jordan, Bentley, Brody, Wyatt, Huxlee and Axel, her brothers Mike Rankin and Richard Brooks, her niece Bailey and lots of other family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Community Church Pismo, 990 James Way, Pismo Beach, California on Saturday September 5th at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the McGinty home. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Jacqualyn Palchak Cancer Fund (JPCF).



