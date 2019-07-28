Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Kyle Hinkle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Kyle Hinkle Terry Kyle Hinkle passed away peacefully at home on July 9th, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Terry was born December 6th, 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Joan & Stephen Hinkle. At a young age he moved to Hollywood, CA with his Mom and older brother Craig. In February 1968 he was enlisted into the Army and was deployed to Vietnam. There he lost parts of his right fingertips in an out of action accident. He was honorably discharged in June 1974. After returning home to Los Angeles he ran a clothing boutique "Periwinkles" with his brother. In 1976 he opened his first big business venture "West Coast Van Conversions Inc." in Burbank, CA. There he rubbed shoulders with several stars including building custom vans for James Caan, Dick Clark's limousine van, and the red and yellow van used in the second "Bad News Bears" movie. In 1976 Terry also met the love of his life Shari. They were married on July 22 nd 1978 at The Little Brown Church in the Valley, the same place Ronald Reagan married Nancy. On January 29th, 1980 they welcomed their first son Matthew Kyle Hinkle. On March 18 th 1982 they were blessed with twin daughters Lacey & Krystie. Terry and Shari remained married for over 40 years. Never content with just one business he moved to Oceano, CA and opened "Fun Rentals," an ATV rental shop. At one point even running a second rental location in the desert of El Centro, CA. He and his wife also opened the "Sea Spray Cafe'". A short lived but well loved diner on Pier Avenue. Not long after arriving in Oceano Terry met Roger Golden. This friendship led to the creation of several dune buggies including the infamous "Sand Zeppelin" a 40ft, six wheel drive monster capable of transporting both passengers and ATVs from his shop to the beach. In 1984 Terry opened "All Towing", the first state licensed towing concession on Pismo Beach. During this time he helped during the filming of several television productions on the beach including a Chevy commercial, two "MacGyver" episodes, and an unreleased 3D movie, "Big Ball". Eventually Terry moved away from the beach and turned his attention to on-road towing and running his storage yard. He also opened a second maintenance shop in Grover Beach to service the local Yellow Cab. There he returned to another passion, restoring classic cars. His favorite was his 1956 Panel Wagon. He helped in the restoration of multiple cars including a 1964 Pontiac convertible and his sons 1965 Buick Riviera. In the late 90's he attained Central Coast Sign Leasing which later became CA Sign & Leasing which he ran with his son until his retirement. Dad recently said after all his businesses and adventures that his greatest accomplishment and what he was most proud of was his family, his children and being a father. Terry worked tirelessly to provide for his family and made sure we always had the things he couldn't have growing up. When at home you could find Terry in the garden or tinkering on something in his shop. He was always starting a new project. For the past dozen years you were sure to find his beloved Australian Shepard "Daisy" by his side whether it be at the park playing frisbee, at lunch at Jockos or watching him on his tractor. Some of Terry's favorite pastimes included road trips with family and friends to Lake Powell, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Lake Havasu Arizona and Hawaii. He was a lifetime billiards player and had his own custom cue. Terry was known to be quite a dancer. Very few people know he was also a great swimmer and could go across the pool underwater multiple times in a single breath! He also loved watching and cheering for the Lakers and Raiders. Terry always went out of his way to take care of those down on their luck offering them jobs and regularly inviting homeless to our house for thanksgiving. Terry is survived by his wife Shari; children Matthew, Krystie & Lacey. Jeffrey Killion wife Debbie and grandson Sean Killion. Daughter Melanie and grandsons Javi and Justin. Brother Craig, nephews Tyler & Clayton & niece April. He was preceded in death by his parents and Grandma Hinkle. Service August 3rd, at Hinkle House 5pm to 9pm. BBQ dinner provided with potluck. Followed by Sunset Celebration of Life.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 28, 2019

