Terry Lee Tilton Terry Lee Tilton was born 72 years ago in Orange, CA., and his life was taken from him, his loved ones, and friends on 1 Dec 19 on SR-227 in a head-on vehicular accident, for which he was not at fault. From a family that undervalued education, Terry rose to the challenge and earned a Bachelor's degree in English at Cal Poly, (SLO) followed by a Juris Doctorate - the first such achievement in his family. His heart, however, led him into a craftsman's journey where he toiled as a guitar and furniture builder and then as a finish carpenter. Also in his heart would be an endless love for his college bride, Emily Joyce Perry a registered nurse and Terry's wife of 45 years. Terry and Emily flourished in the community of San Luis Obispo, CA. Terry loved music and played the guitar, which led both him and Emily into several years of SLO Civic Theater where they both gave some award-winning, acting performances. From the time of their marriage until his death Terry and Emily were practitioners in the Catholic faith. Terry's journey took another turn when he worked as a Correction's Sergeant at Soledad Prison and SLO-CMC wherefrom he retired when Emily suffered immobilizing, brain trauma. Terry cared for Emily like a celestial guardian 24/7 for nearly a decade. In his retirement, Emily's care would prove to be his life's greatest challenge and accomplishment from her injury's onset through holding her hand as she passed years later. With the help of his family, loved ones, and community, Terry was fully recovering in his post-tragedy life when an irresponsible, unanticipated act suddenly took him from us -- he will be missed. Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Emily J. Tilton and; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Voral V. Tilton of Orange, CA. Terry is survived by his older brother Dr. Ralph Tilton and other extended families. There will be a "celebration of life" service at Mission San Luis, 10:00 A.M., on Friday, 13 Dec. 2019, followed by a reception at his home for friends and family. It was Terry's request that everyone wear "Hawaiian Shirts" to the service and reception. Please make any memorial donations to the .

