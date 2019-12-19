Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Rae (Sanders) Robertson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Rae (Sanders) Robertson 1944-2019 Terry passed away surrounded by family, in her daughter's home on Sunday, November 17 in Paso Robles, California. Terry was born in Bell, CA, on March 11, 1944 to Raymond and Geraldine Sanders. Terry was the eldest of four children. She grew up in Taft and attended Taft Union High School. It was there that she met and later married the love of her life, Gerald (Jerry) Robertson. The two were married for 58 years. Terry and Jerry spent their early years as a family in Taft and then the San Fernando Valley. They had 4 children in a five-year span. They moved to Pismo Beach in 1977. Terry lived a busy life on the Central Coast. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family first and foremost, and she relished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to help out in their daily lives as much as possible. Terry had many talents and abilities. She loved to sew, decorate, shop and garden. She retired from SLO Public Works after a 20-year career. She was a long-standing Woman of the Moose, and enjoyed volunteering her time there. Unfortunately, in her last few years, Terry suffered with Alzheimer's/dementia. We are grateful to the staff at the Garden View Inn and to Central Coast Hospice for helping us care for her in her last six months of life. Terry is survived by her husband Jerry, her adult children and their spouses, sons Todd(Amber), Craig(Bill), Vance and daughter Karen(Jerry), 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren who nicknamed her GG, 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as her sister Lori, in-laws, much loved cousins, and true great friends. Terry was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Vance and Bruce Sanders. In lieu of flowers, any remembrance donations can be made to the following- Moose Heart

