Thelma (Teddi) Kennelley Teddi Kennelly passed away on May 25, 2019 at a residen- tial care home in Marshville, NC at the age of 94, after a seven year journey with dementia. She was born in Bowling Green, IN to Wilmer and Etta Buell. She is survived by her son, Kevin (Rebekah), of Soledad, CA, daughter, Kristi, of Matthews, NC, grandchildren, Tym Douglas Blanchard, and Korbi Kay Blanchard, a sister-in- law, and eleven nieces and nephews. Teddi was pre- deceased by her husband, Dr. Bruce Kennelly, in 1982, a biochemistry professor and department head at Cal Poly, four brothers, a sister, and their wives and husband. Teddi met her husband, Bruce, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, and after completing her degree there, moved to Ithaca, NY to teach sixth grade, where Bruce was completing his PhD at Cornell. Tired of shoveling snow, they re- located to San Luis Obispo in 1950. Teddi pursued graduate work at UCLA, UCSB, and Cal Poly, receiving her Elementary, Secondary, and Reading Specialist Creden- tials, along with her Master's Degree. She held numerous positions teaching home- making, kindergarten, and first grade at San Luis Junior High, Pacheco, and Los Ranchos Schools. Addition- ally she supervised many student teachers, initiated Gesell Screening for children entering kindergarten, directed report card revision for the district, supervised parent education classes, served on the district curriculum committee, trained staff, developed grade level objectives, and was a resource teacher at Emerson and Hawthorne Schools. Born to teach, Teddi visited schools around the world and developed a very successful reading methodology which resulted in the highest reading scores in the state of Calif- ornia for many years. She truly loved children and was extremely passionate about a solid educational foundation in a child's early years. Her students were also fortunate to benefit from her musical talents (trumpet, piano, and guitar), and never ending energy. An excellent baker, she also developed cooking lessons for first graders. Bruce built homes as a hobby in San Luis Obispo, and this was truly a family affair. Teddi helped with the plans and architectural structures that Bruce designed, and was known to mix a wheelbarrow of concrete when needed. Gardening was another favorite, and Teddi was profi- cient in flower arranging, creating gorgeous floral arrangement with beautiful flowers from her garden. Her skills as a seamstress were unparalleled, and she sewed for her children and grand- children. Teddi also loved to ride bikes and play tennis in her younger years, transition- ing to learning to play bridge as a senior. An avid walker, well into her 80's, Teddi met many friends on her daily morning treks. She rarely missed an afternoon on her stationary bicycle. As an Indiana farm girl, her talents were wide-ranging. Teddi's first grandchild, Tym, was born in 1987, followed by Korbi Kay, in 1989. Never could there have been a more proud and amazing grandmother. Teddi moved from San Luis Obispo to Walnut Creek, CA in 2000 to be close to her grandkids, and family. She relocated to Grants Pass, OR in 2012 to join her daughter and then to North Carolina in 2015, again following Kristi. Active in the American Association of University Women, Delta Kappa Gamma, and the Presbyterian Church, Teddi brought smiles to all who knew her kind, generous ways. There will be no services at Teddi's request. Burial will be in the family cemetery at Mt. Zion Church in Bowling Green, IN. Kristi would like to thank all of the wonderful and caring staff and owner, Pam Smith RN, at Olive Branch Family Care Home in Marshville, NC.

