Thelma T. "Sally" Mellen Thelma T. "Sally" Mellen passed way in her sleep at her home in Arroyo Grande on Feb. 20, 2019 at the age of 95. Born on the family ranch near Cambridge, ID, she was the third child of Tony and Nellie Thomason. Growing up in the depression era, Sally, as her father called her, often helped with the ranch chores and learned that a girl can do anything she wants. What she wanted was to fly away from the ranch. Her opportunity came in the early 1940s when she trained to be an aircraft instrument repairman in Boise. In 1944, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed throughout the U. S. In 1946, she finally earned her private pilot's license. Sally continued her career repairing airplanes as a civilian at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. Eventually, she moved into the PMEL lab and ended her career at the Marine Depot in Barstow, CA. where she had moved in 1981. Taking a break during the 1950s, she started a family and lived in Germany where her husband was stationed with the U. S. Army. While in Germany she became an avid skier. After retiring in 1986, she traveled fulltime in her RV throughout the United States and Canada. Visiting extended family and friends, making new friends wherever she went. She settled in Santa Maria in the early 1990s to be near her grandchildren, later moving to Arroyo Grande where she became active with many social groups including the Central Coast Orchid Society and Beta Sigma Phi. All the while, she continued to travel in her RV. Even in her eighties, after the RV had worn out, she thought nothing of jumping in car and driving across the country. Sally was member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for 47 years, reaching the degree of Master. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Russell) Gray of Arroyo Grande; grandchildren Gus (Gwyn) Gray of Arroyo Grande, Amy Gray of Ube, Japan, and Alice Gray of Portland, OR, and great-granddaughter Alayna Gray of Arroyo Grande. She is also survived by her step-son William F. Mellen (Mary) of Virginia Beach, VA and many extended family members and friends all over the U. S. A Celebration of Life will be held for Sally at the Dana Cultural Center, 671 S. Oakglen, Nipomo, CA. on May 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

