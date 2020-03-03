Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Marie (Johnson) Perry. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Roses Mortuary 3450 El Camino Real Atascadero , CA 93422 (805)-466-1161 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Marie (Johnson) Perry Theresa Marie (Johnson) Perry, 73, passed away on February 24, 2020 at her home in Atascadero, California surrounded by her loved ones, after a brief but intense battle with cancer. Theresa was born January 9, 1947, in Highland Park in Los Angeles, California to Thomas and Virginia Johnson, and was the oldest of four children. "Terry" loved sewing and continued to sew throughout her life, from her own wardrobe to her bridesmaids' dresses, her children's baby clothes and prom dresses, and later focusing on quilting. Her quilts illustrate many of her other interests including gardening, black cats, activities and books that she and her friends and family enjoyed, and commemorations of life events. Many of her quilts will be on display during the memorial services and we invite you to sit with them and enjoy her hard work, artistry, and craftswomanship. Theresa was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Virginia (Funk) Johnson and daughter Elizabeth Ann. She is survived by husband Michael, children Kathleen (Eric) Wunderlich, Timothy (Kendra) Nielsen-Perry, Margaret Perry, Colleen (Kristopher) Toler, and Sarah (Garrett) Humphrey and numerous family members including brothers William, Edward (Eileen) and Kenneth (Cathy) Johnson, brothers-in-law Patrick (Theresa) and Timothy (Linda) Perry, sister-in-law Diane Johnson, twelve nieces and nephews, ten grandchildren, and countless extended family and friends. The Celebration of Life for Theresa includes a rosary and viewing on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 6:30 pm at Chapel of the Roses (3450 El Camino Real) and a mass on Thursday, March 5 at 10 am at St. William's Church (6410 Santa Lucia Road) followed by committal at Pine Mountain Cemetery (1 Cemetery Road) and a reception at the St. William's Parish Hall. Theresa strongly valued charitable giving, with a particular focus on supporting immigrants and other vulnerable families. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to honor Theresa with a donation to an organization that supports immigrant families, or to the .

