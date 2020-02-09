Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa "Teri" Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa "Teri" Walters Theresa "Teri" Trowbridge Walters, 76, passed into the arms of her Lord January 18, 2020, after a brave fight against cancer. Teri was raised in Pasadena, California, where she graduated from John Muir High School then matriculated to American University in Washington D.C., finishing her degree in business at Cal Western University in San Diego. She pursued a career in risk management with AT&T then moved to Atascadero to share in the life of her beloved niece Tessa. She married her husband, Robert H. Walters, in 2010 and enjoyed an early retirement pursuing hobbies like sewing and gardening and loving on all her friends and family near and far. She loved to serve, whether delivering meals on wheels, care packages for service members, help to the homeless at E.C.H.O. or the many other causes near and dear to her heart. If you knew her she blessed you with her wonderful baking, calls and cards on your birthday, and any gifts of service she could provide. She is survived by her husband Robert, siblings Donna (Bob) Hummer, Kasie (Antonio) Varia, Charles (Glee) Trowbridge; nieces and nephews Jeff, Derek, Todd, John, Erin, Tessa, Chas, Lindsey, and Cameron; stepson Rob (Amy) Walters and granddaughter Alexis. She was predeceased by her parents John and Beatrice Trowbridge, brother John Trowbridge, and grandson Christopher. A memorial service will held at 2pm, Saturday, March 14th at United Methodist Church of Atascadero. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to .

