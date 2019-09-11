Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Albert Durkee Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Albert Durkee Jr. On Sunday, September 8th, 2019, Thomas Durkee of Los Osos passed away at home, surrounded by family, after a valiant battle with cancer; he was 67. Tom was born in September of 1952, in Springfield, Massachusetts where he grew up with his 4 siblings. After graduating high school, Tom enlisted in the US Army, where he proudly served his country for 7 years before receiving an honorable medical discharge. During his time in the Army, Tom earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. Tom served in the Vietnam War, after the war he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany where he was married to Lynne Roche (Mack) and had his only child, Eric. In May of 1982, Tom married his soul mate, Beth (Maxwell), who he cherished every day for the rest of his life. Tom worked as a fish buyer and salesman for Central Coast Seafood in Morro Bay. Because of his outgoing personality, he thrived at his work and was affectionately known as the "Fish Daddy" up and down the central coast. He retired after 29 years. Tom's passion in life was family; the more time with family the merrier. When he was in the room there was always smiles and laughter. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Rollande Daignault; father Thomas Durkee; brother David Aisner; and brother Leonard Aisner. He is survived by his loving wife Beth of Los Osos; son Eric and his wife Rose of Exuma, BS; grandson Conner Durkee of Phoenix, AZ; sister Karen Eakle of Norwalk, CA; twin sister Nannette Cooper of Cannon Beach, OR; and loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. A private memorial will be held for family and close friends on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation for military veterans.

Thomas Albert Durkee Jr. On Sunday, September 8th, 2019, Thomas Durkee of Los Osos passed away at home, surrounded by family, after a valiant battle with cancer; he was 67. Tom was born in September of 1952, in Springfield, Massachusetts where he grew up with his 4 siblings. After graduating high school, Tom enlisted in the US Army, where he proudly served his country for 7 years before receiving an honorable medical discharge. During his time in the Army, Tom earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. Tom served in the Vietnam War, after the war he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany where he was married to Lynne Roche (Mack) and had his only child, Eric. In May of 1982, Tom married his soul mate, Beth (Maxwell), who he cherished every day for the rest of his life. Tom worked as a fish buyer and salesman for Central Coast Seafood in Morro Bay. Because of his outgoing personality, he thrived at his work and was affectionately known as the "Fish Daddy" up and down the central coast. He retired after 29 years. Tom's passion in life was family; the more time with family the merrier. When he was in the room there was always smiles and laughter. Tom was preceded in death by his mother Rollande Daignault; father Thomas Durkee; brother David Aisner; and brother Leonard Aisner. He is survived by his loving wife Beth of Los Osos; son Eric and his wife Rose of Exuma, BS; grandson Conner Durkee of Phoenix, AZ; sister Karen Eakle of Norwalk, CA; twin sister Nannette Cooper of Cannon Beach, OR; and loving in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. A private memorial will be held for family and close friends on a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation for military veterans. https://www.garysinise foundation.org/donate/ OR Welcome Home Military Heroes https://www.welcomehomemilitaryheroes.org/donate/ Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close