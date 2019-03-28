Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Alvin Rusch. View Sign

Thomas Alvin Rusch Scholar and activist Tom Rusch left us on February 12, 2019 at the age of 99. He was the only child of parents Christian and Lucia Rusch of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His mother died when he was two, and his father married Emma, a widow with five daughters. Tom loved his step-family and remained close to them throughout his life. Optimistic, patient, good natured, forward looking and able to see the big picture he was vitally interested in history, India, and politics, a tireless worker for the Democratic party, an avid supporter of environmental causes, and a lifelong believer in non-violence. Two months shy of his 100th birthday he had plans for the future that he did not get to fulfill yet accepted his impending death with a adoring smile for his family as they gathered to say their goodbyes. A graduate of Milwaukee State Teachers College with a BS in History, he was a conscientious objector during WW11, stationed at a camp for CO's in North Dakota where he worked on water projects, then in Glendora, a camp for smoke jumpers. He did not become a smoke jumper but it brought him to California. After the war he resumed his education at UCLA, earning an MA in Political Science and taught at the University of Kentucky for two years before returning to school for a doctorate in Political Science at the University of Chicago. Receiving a Ford Foundation Fellowship he made his first trip to India in 1953 for research in his specialty, Indian Politics. He returned to India numerous times, the last as an International Labor Consultant for the Asian-American Free Labor Institute where he worked to assist Indian Labor Unions. From 1959 to 1980 he taught Political Science at California State University at Los Angeles. After retiring as Professor Emeritus he taught at CSULA from 1980 until 1988. Over his career he received awards, scholarships, fellowships, grants, and leaves for foreign study . His concentrations included but were not limited to conflict resolution, terrorism, violence and non-violence, and solar energy vs nuclear power. Tom lived in Pasadena where he raised his family, later moving to Silverlake and Camarillo before arriving in Paso Robles in 1988, where he fought against the location of Walmart, helped establish Paso Watch, and was active in the opposition to the raising of water rates among other causes. He leaves his wife Ruth, daughters Deena Rusch, Pamela Seine, and Miriam Rusch (David); grandson Aidan; brother-in-law Bill Regardie (Renay); many nieces and nephews; former wife Dorothy Rusch; and beloved dog Toby. A special thank you to Wilshire Hospice. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 26 at 4 PM at Kennedy Club Fitness, 500 S. River Road. Paso Robles

