Thomas Arthur Bowles Thomas Arthur Bowles was born December 22, 1930 in Los Angeles, California, to Theodore and Florence McGrath Bowles, grew up in Glendale, California and passed away peacefully in his home on April 9 th . He met his wife Joan Irvin in 1952, they were married for 67 years. She proceeded him in death in August 2019. They moved to San Luis Obispo in 1955 for Tom to attend Cal Poly. He graduated and lived in San Luis Obispo ever since. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Spurr McCoy, two children, John Bowles and Leslie Weaver, both local. He had 5 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who all live in California. Tom and Joan bought property in Squire Canyon, built a home and moved there in 1964, where they have lived ever since. Tom was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He got sober in 1985 and his wife Joan was an active member of Al Anon. Alcoholics Anonymous played a big part in his life. He called his fellow members "his people". He attended meetings regularly and was active in service. He would like to be remembered at Leffingwell Landing which was a special place to Tom and Joan. Tom donated to many non-profit organizations over the years. A memorial will be held later when gatherings will be able to occur.

