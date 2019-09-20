Thomas Doll On Sept. 10th, 2019, Thomas Edward Doll, loving husband and father of four, passed away at the age of 80. Tom was an exceptional athlete who proudly served our country in the US Army. After retirement as a flooring contractor, Tom enjoyed travel and the outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ruth Doll, and his sons Tom Doll (Allison); Chris Doll (Denise); grandchildren Evan Doll; Ethan Doll and stepchildren David Stambal and Rachelle Stambal. Celebration of his life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 27th, 2019, at Birchwood Nursery and Gardens, 323 W. Tefft St., Nipomo, Ca. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the North County Woods Animal Shelter.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 20, 2019