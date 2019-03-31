Thomas J. Harney Thomas J. Harney passed away on March 19, 2019 at Caucus, Calif at the age of 95. Born in Duluth, Minn. he worked for the city of Duluth Water & Gas Dept for 12 years. He worked for New York Life insurance for 52 years. He had a band called Swing Society that played regularly at the Madona Inn in San Luis Obispo, Ca. He and his wife Lona were married for 56 years. There will be no burial service.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019