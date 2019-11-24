Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas L. Bello. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas L. Bello Thomas L. Bello, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers disease, passed away on November 14th, 2019. He was 83. Born in San Luis Obispo to parents Edith and Louis Bello, he was a 4th generation native who could trace his roots to the early pioneer families on the Central Coast. His Grandfather, a Portugese rancher and dairyman, immigrated from the Azores in 1874, and his Grandmother's family, also of Portugese descent, arrived in 1850. A lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo, Tom attended area schools including Fremont Elementary and San Luis Senior High where he graduated in 1954. Later, after attending Santa Barbara College and UCLA , he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. While living in southern California he made many exceptional life long friends, developed a love for surfing, and enjoyed being a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After college, Tom served in the Army reserves for six years while also returning to the family business, Bello's Sporting Goods. Located at 886 Monterey St, " Bello's" was founded by his parents in 1945, and Tom enjoyed many years working there with friends and family until his retirement in 2005. A motto at Bello's was "play more, live longer," and although Tom, the hard working boss, wasn't always able to follow this, he often made time for fun. An avid skier, golfer and rancher who loved his family and hometown, he was a kind man and local icon. A supporter of Central Coast sports, many recall buying their first baseball glove from him or sharing a friendly conversation in the store while his employees often enjoyed his good sense of humor and positive example in life. Married 56 years, Tom is survived by his wife Caroline Cooper, son Clarence, daughter Gina, son-in- law Jeff Sears, daughter-in-law Candice, grandchildren Corinne, Tristan, and Julia, and cousins Randy Bello, Bonnie Brooks, Darrell Howell, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the San Luis Obispo County Cattlewoman's Scholarship Fund or to local youth sports programs. For our beloved Tom, we invite those who knew and loved him to celebrate his life at the Madonna Inn, Friday January 10th at 11:30. For information or to post a message, visit reisfamilymortuary.net/obituaries Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

