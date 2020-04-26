Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Louis Gonzalez III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Louis Gonzalez III 12/30/1948 3/08/2020 Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Veteran and good friend. Age 71, retired Correctional Officer for the State Of California. Lived in Oceano, CA and the Central Coast for four decades. Succumbed to rapid unforeseen health complications. Proceeded in death by Parents, Emily Martinez and Thomas Gonzalez II. Also Sister, Monica Gonzalez and Brother, Larry Gonzalez. Tom met Leesa in Ventura, CA while working at the same place. They married in 1975. Steven "Pepper" Gonzalez was born 1979. Daughter Kelly was born 1983. Tom Loved his family beyond words, providing for them was everything he lived for. He always vowed to insure Leesa would be taken care of, so he kept his word. When Pepper and wife Katie gave Tom and Leesa two grand-kids, Tom emitted a new light. He shined when talking about Malia and Jackson. He ran to babysit them for years during retirement, while their mom and dad worked. Tom's first marriage gave him a son Bryan in 1970, who is married to Stephanie. They gave Tom and Leesa a grandson Justin, who they adore. They reside in Frederick, Maryland. Toms family includes Step-Mother, Cecilia Gonzalez of Ventura CA, Sister, Anna Samson of Bullhead City, AZ, Sister, Laura Lee Burgess of Ventura CA, Brother, Ken Gonzalez of Ventura CA, Brother, Charles Cisneros of Coalinga, CA and Brother, Joe Cisneros of Lompoc CA. Raised in Oxnard CA, Tom graduated from Rio Mesa High School and was co - captain of the basketball team in his senior year, and the shortest guy on the team. He went on to get a degree from San Diego State after Vietnam. Enlisted in the United States Marines in 1968. Served six years, saw combat action for 13 months stationed outside Quantri, Vietnam. Awarded two Purple Hearts. After returning from Vietnam, Tom was Military Police at MCRD San Diego. He stayed in law enforcement as a Correctional Officer for the State of California through his retirement. Tom was loved by many, and was a force to contend with if you were to earn his trust. He was always there to help friends and family in time of need. He didn't like talking on the phone, but he called so many people to see how they were. You knew you were loved if he stayed on the phone for more than 20 seconds. He loved sports and was an avid Dodger Fan. Years past basketball was always on. He golfed for a long time, and just recently hung up the clubs. He lived life like playing sports. He played to win. Especially poker. Finesse was not his forte, but he clumsily tried it. He was loud when he did anything. Sometimes we had to reign him in if we could. Nothing was off limits at times. He would shock victims with observations of wit. That was his intention, he left strangers with the mouth agape. But he never wanted enemies, only sparing partners of like wit. Tom enjoyed the company of his fellow Officers and co-workers and their families from the California Men's Colony during his employment and into retirement. He was one of the founding fathers of the infamous Garage Guys. Tom was a good man. Many friends and family members looked up to him. He will forever live on in our hearts.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020

